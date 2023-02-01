Join Green Drinks Tomorrow at Blackwall Hitch

Join Annapolis Green to “Continue the Conversation” the day after the virtual Maryland Environmental Legislative Summit where the environmental community’s priority state legislation will be presented.

Come to Green Drinks and learn what delegates and senators will be considering and how that will affect our environment from Green Drinks’ special guest and speaker, Marisa Olszewski, Environmental Policy Manager at the Maryland League of Conservation Voters. She joined MDLCV in 2022 to serve as an organizational expert on policies, regulations, proposed legislation, community education, and outreach programs.

Wednesday, February 1

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Blackwall Hitch, 400 6th Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Special guest and speaker Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo (District 15, Montgomery County) will join Annapolis Green to address legislation related to electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. He’s an EV driver and tireless advocate for the climate benefits of emission-free driving.

Admission to Green Drinks is free. A $10 donation at the door is suggested to help Annapolis Green’s programs continue.

Green Drinks is a cocktail party (or mock-tail party) for people who care about the environment. They believe that meeting face-to-face in a casual atmosphere is the best way to get to know one another, pull together locally for our planet, and get things done. It’s fun too! Meet one new person, learn one new thing. There’s nothing like person-to-person connections to build our green community. It’s the power of green drinks!

Read more about the event: https://annapolisgreen.com/connect/green-drinks/

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

