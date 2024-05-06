Overnight Construction on Severn River Bridge Until May 8th

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin installing sensors on the US 50/301 Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County tonight, May 6. The overnight work, which includes double lane closures, is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 8.

Crews will begin installing sensors on each span of the bridge, starting with the eastbound span, tonight at 9 p.m. The sensors will be used to monitor and collect data on how temperature changes affect the bridge. The work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

