May 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 68 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards Two-Year-Old Survives Shooting in Severn, Detectives Investigating Overnight Construction on Severn River Bridge Until May 8th Moms Are the Best! Take Her to Brunch! Here Are 13 Spots Near Annapolis 7 Ways To Find The Best Vape Deals On E-Juice This Summer?
Local News

Overnight Construction on Severn River Bridge Until May 8th

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin installing sensors on the US 50/301 Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County tonight, May 6. The overnight work, which includes double lane closures, is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 8.  

Crews will begin installing sensors on each span of the bridge, starting with the eastbound span, tonight at 9 p.m. The sensors will be used to monitor and collect data on how temperature changes affect the bridge. The work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.   

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.   

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Moms Are the Best! Take Her to Brunch! Here Are 13 Spots Near Annapolis

 Next Article

Two-Year-Old Survives Shooting in Severn, Detectives Investigating

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu