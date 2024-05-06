May 6, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Two-Year-Old Survives Shooting in Severn, Detectives Investigating

On the evening of May 3, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched for a call about gunshots at around 10:10 p.m. in the vicinity of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court, Severn. Upon investigation, police pinpointed a residence on the 8200 block of Averill Court as the scene of the shooting.

Inside the home, a two-year-old girl was discovered with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Immediate first aid was administered by the officers before care was given by EMS, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.

The injuries were not life-threatening, and she was released the following day.

Currently, no suspects have been identified. Detectives are continuing their investigation and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Please contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

