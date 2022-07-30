Atlantic Cruising Yachts Wins Fountaine Pajot Top Sail Dealer for Eleventh Year

Atlantic Cruising Yachts was given the 2022 Top Sail Dealer Award during the Fountaine Pajot Dealer’s Meeting in La Rochelle, France, on June 22 at the manufacturer’s headquarters. It is the eleventh consecutive year that ACY has been honored with a top award from the Fountaine Pajot group.

In addition to receiving the 2022 Top Sail Dealer Award, Atlantic Cruising Yachts was honored with the prestigious Fountaine Pajot Gold Award in 2021 for a decade of top sales worldwide. Atlantic Cruising Yachts’ extended reach and successful relationship with Fountaine Pajot benefit clients with improved availability and delivery timelines. Due to customer satisfaction, Atlantic Cruising Yachts has consistently been named Fountaine Pajot’s worldwide Dealer of the Year.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our clients and staff for their encouragement and support. We take great pride in our strong relationship with Fountaine Pajot and look forward to continuing our partnership with them for years to come,” said Christian Bent, President of Atlantic Cruising Yachts.

With U.S. offices in Maryland, Florida, and Texas, Atlantic Cruising Yachts is a premier dealer of Fountaine Pajot and Dufour yachts. The company’s client-first mission guides future owners through the purchasing process, from commissioning to delivery to ownership support.

Atlantic Cruising Yachts is known for innovative ownership approaches, like Business Yacht Ownership®, which allows owners to offset a significant portion of new yacht costs with business income, special financing options, and potential tax advantages. Atlantic Cruising Yachts maintains an exclusive partnership with Waypoints Yacht Charters, providing owners with top-notch professional management and maintenance throughout the life of their charter business.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS