Miracle Pop-Up Bar Now Open at Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Power Plant Live! announced their selection as the two exclusive Maryland locations of Miracle Pop-up Bar, the world-renowned Christmas-themed cocktail concept.

The Miracle Pop-ups, serving holiday cocktails in a festive setting, will officially open on November 17 at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and November 25 at Power Plant Live!. Both locations will transform into a unique immersive holiday experience, including floor-to-ceiling Christmas décor, holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, and unmatched nostalgic energy.

Live! Casino & Hotel’s Miracle Pop-up Bar, hosted in its exclusive Club 21, will run through January 1 and feature holiday events such as a Christmas Wreath Making Class, a Holiday Cocktail Class, and an Ugly Sweater Party. In addition, Club 21 will be decked out in festive favorites, including an upside-down Christmas tree, string lights, and a fake fireplace. The holiday pop-up will be open weekly on Thursdays 6-10 p.m., Fridays 6-11 p.m., Saturdays 5-11 p.m., and Sundays 5-10 p.m.

Miracle at Leinie Lodge & Beer Garden at Power Plant Live! will include an explosion of tinsel and twinkling lights, the streaming of holiday movie classics, a Santa deejaying festive tunes, and the option to roast S’mores at your tableside. Running through December 30, Leinie’s will host holiday-themed events, including a Gingerbread Making Class, Carol-Oke Nights, and Trivia Nights. The pop-up bar will be open weekly, Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to close, and Saturday and Sunday, noon to close.

Both the Baltimore and Hanover Miracle Pop-ups will serve as Toys for Tots toy donation sites, collecting toys on the Foundation’s behalf through December 11.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Miracle concept to both Live! Casino and Power Plant Live! locations this year,” said Judy Moore, SVP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. “It’s a huge undertaking to transform our venues into these jaw-dropping festive experiences, and we can’t wait to see our guests’ reactions when they step foot inside the over-the-top holiday pop-up bars. There’s nothing else like it in our region, and we’re proud to be a part of the 200 worldwide locations selected by Miracle.”

The Miracle concept began in 2014 when founder Greg Boehm transformed his New York City bar into a winter wonderland during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now in its ninth year, the concept has continued to spread far and wide, expanding to all corners of the United States, plus pop-ups in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central America.

The mastermind behind recipe creation for Miracle, Joann Spiegel, has added an array of whimsical and delicious holiday cocktails to the Miracle menu this year alongside some returning fan favorites. Each Miracle cocktail, including the Christmaspolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned, boasts cheerful holiday flavors while presented in unique mugs and signature glassware, available for purchase only at the Hanover location. At the end of the 2022 season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the retail sales of mugs to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight.

For additional details or to make a reservation, visit Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, or Power Plant Live!.

For more information about Miracle, please visit www.miraclepopup.com

