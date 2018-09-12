Maritime Museum’s “Trying To Reason With Hurricane Season Party” is on for Saturday!

Things have changed like the weather. And while the Boatyard Beach Bash is cancelled and Hurricane Florence is heading south and Mayer, Kirby, Mayer are already here….. Com out for a Boatyard Beach Bash Lite and support the Museum’s education programs. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Saturday night from 6-9pm at the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s “original campus” on Second Street at Back Creek. Tickets are $35 and available at Whats Up Tix!

What happened? The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park regrettably announced that the Boatyard Beach Bash had been cancelled due to state of emergency issued for Hurricane Florence and deep concern for the travel of musicians and event attendees.Full refunds were issued to all ticket holders on September 11, 2018. Ticket holders will receive an email within the next two days to confirm your refund has been issued.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB