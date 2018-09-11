Annapolis Solar Park now open

Building Energy S.p.A., BQ Energy, the City of Annapolis, and Anne Arundel County unveiled the nation’s largest photovoltaic plant (solar energy park) constructed on a closed landfill at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. this morning. The entrance to the solar park is located at 470 Defense Highway, Annapolis, MD.

The Annapolis Solar Park is supported by power purchasing agreements with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. The facility has a production capacity of 18 mega-watts of electricity from the 55,000 solar panels on the 80-acre closed Annapolis Landfill.

“The solar park that you are seeing today is the culmination of several years of permitting, design and construction to build the largest solar system on a closed landfill in the United States,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Thank you to BQ Energy and Building Energy for being great partners in this project. The many challenges faced in accomplishing this project were overcome through the joint efforts of our partners and is expected to financially benefit the City of Annapolis in the amount of approximately $150,000 per year. Additionally, the Annapolis region will benefit from this tremendous source of clean, renewable energy for years to come.”

