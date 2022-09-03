SOLD OUT! Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Boatyard Beach Bash is Sold Out!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum is hosting its 17th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at their waterfront property in Eastport to a sell-out crowd. Founding Sponsor, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Title Sponsor, Annapolis Subaru, and Presenting Sponsor Tri-State Marine are thrilled to announce this year’s lineup. Several members of Jimmy Buffett’s touring and recording band, the Coral Reefers, and other world-class musicians: Lineup includes Doyle Grisham, Eric Darken, Peter Mayer, Brendan Mayer, Scott Kirby, John Frinzi, Roger Bartlett, Zeb Briskovich, John Patti, David Edmisten, Aaron Scherz, Miles Vandiver, and MC and Margaritaville Radio’s Host, JD Spradlin.

This is a rare opportunity for ticket holders to enjoy world-class artists in an intimate setting at the beautiful beachfront campus at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park in Eastport.

While known as being one of the best parties in Annapolis, the Boatyard Beach Bash is most importantly a philanthropic event with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Museum’s environmental education programs. “We cannot express our gratitude enough for the continued support of Dick Franyo of the Boatyard Bar & Grill and our other sponsors. With their help, we have been able to raise over $1.3 million since 2004 and educate, on average, 12,000 local students annually,” commented Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the AMM.

In addition to Boatyard Bar & Grill, Annapolis Subaru, and Tri-State Marine, sponsors for the 2022 Boatyard Beach Bash included: Sotheby’s International Realty, Sisco Associates, Annapolis Yacht Sales, Chesapeake Bay Yacht Charter, Covington Alsina, Safeway Trucking Corporation, Katcef Brothers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Closet America, Hannon Armstrong, Live! MD Casino, Phil Goodman, Rogers-Wilbur Foundation, Brown Advisory, Hammond Wilson, Eastport Shopping Center, George S. Rich Foundation, Greenberg Gibbons, The Murray McGehrin Group, Local Coast, Clean Advantage Corporation, Robert Hall Wine, Line 39 Wine, Safe Harbor Marina, SpinSheet, PropTalk, and WRNR.

