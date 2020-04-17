Rams Head reschedules many concerts canceled due to COVID-19

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

They have been busy rescheduling canceled shows. All tickets will be honored for new date with same seats. If you prefer to return or exchange purchased tickets, keep an eye peeled to your email box for more info from Rams Head On Stage!

3/13 Caleb Johnson – Rescheduled to 9/10/20

3/14 Hudson River Line – Rescheduled to 9/5/20

3/15 The High Kings – Formerly two shows in one day – Rescheduled to 7/7/20 & 7/8/20

3/16 In the Vane Of.. Van Morrison – Postponed

3/17 Casey Abrams – Resheduled to 6/10/20

3/18 ZZ Top of KC – Postponed

3/19 10,000 Maniacs – Postponed

3/20 Comedian Jeff Richards – Rescheduled to 7/9/20

3/21 The Ides of March – Postponed

3/21 Walter Trout (Matinee) – Rescheduled to 8/2 (Evening Show)

3/22 Fifth Dimension – Rescheduled to 10/1/20

3/23 BBMAK – Rescheduled to 10/21/20

3/24 Al Di Meola – Rescheduled to 9/23/20

3/25 Charles Esten – Postponed

3/26 Abbarama – Rescheduled to 3/5/21

3/27 Hollywood Nights – Rescheduled to 1/9/21

3/28 Kat Edmonson – Rescheduled to 12/1/20

3/28 Shenandoah (Matinee) – Postponed

3/29 Maysa – Reschedule #1 – 4/26/20 and now Rescheduled to 11/29/20

3/30 Rodriguez – Postponed

3/31 & 4/1 Wynonna & Cactus – Reschedule #1 – 6/3/20 & 6/4/20 and now Rescheduled to two shows in one day 7/19/20

4/2 Donna the Buffalo – Rescheduled to 12/2/20

4/3 The Jacks – Rescheduled to 9/5/20 (Matinee)

4/4 Peter Yarrow – Rescheduled to 9/4/20

4/4 Biondi Family Band – Postponed

4/5 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals – Rescheduled to 9/17/20

4/7 Music of Cream – Rescheduled to 8/7/20

4/8 & 4/9 Marc Broussard – Rescheduled to 7/17/20 & 7/18/20

4/10 Bernard Allison – Rescheduled to 8/15/20 (Matinee)

4/11 Heidi Newfield – postponed

4/12 Rare Earth – Rescheduled to 10/22/20

4/14 Frank Marino – Rescheduled to 9/15/20

4/15 Comedian Jon Reep – Rescheduled to 10/23/20

4/16 Average White Band – Rescheduled to 8/21/20

4/17 Marshall Crenshaw – Rescheduled to 9/2/20

4/18 The Clarks – Rescheduled to 1/23/21

4/19 The Rippingtons – Postponed

4/20 Vanessa Carlton – Rescheduled to 3/22/21

5/05 Shawn Colvin – Rescheduled to 7/28/20

*Postponed Shows – They are currently working on rescheduling these shows. Please hold onto your ticket until a new date is announced.

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

