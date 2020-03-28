“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: Pedal Power Kids

| March 28, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Biking. It’s healthy. It’s fun. In Anne Arundel County there are plenty of safe places to do it. And to help you along, is Rachel Varn from Pedal Power Kids!

Today, we speak with Rachel Varn who is the owner of Pedal Power Kids. After seeing parents sending their kids to swimming lessons, she decided there needed to be bike lessons. And she was right!  Now, schools and communities call on Pedal Power Kids to help teach their kids how to safely ride. Plus there are camps and events throughout the year as well. It doesn’t matter is you are 18 months old or 1018  months old, Pedal Power Kids is something you need to check out!

Have a listen!

Links:

Up next week? We are taking a bit of a pause in the series due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.  We will be running past episodes in this space and look forward to resuming when we can. Until then, stay  safe…keep your distance…wash your hands…stop touching your face…and we’ll see you on the other side!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

