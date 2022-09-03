Annapolis Songwriters Festival
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

TOMORROW: Pops In The Park Returns to Quiet Waters Park

| September 03, 2022, 04:43 PM

The ASO is ready to make some noise at Quiet Waters Park for their annual Pops in the Park concert! The orchestra is ready to kick off their 2022-2023 season in style on Labor Day weekend. This free concert is presented in association with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks.

Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at 5:30 PM
(Rain date is Monday, September 5th, 2022 at 5:30 PM)

FREE Tickets Available – Get yours online to RSVP for prizes at the concert OR just show up!

Come early, as space is limited!

Concert goers are encouraged to use the abundant open space of the park to spread out and continue to practice safe distancing. Picnics, chairs, blankets, well-behaved animals, and strollers are welcome. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Concessions are available.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Annapolis Gives, Entertainment, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake