Local Business Spotlight: Naval Academy Business Services Division (NABSD)

| September 17, 2022, 12:00 PM

OK, this is not your usual business spotlight. When I think of the United States Naval Academy, I had assumed that pretty much all that happens inside the gates was covered by tax dollars.  I was wrong!

Today we speak with Heather Skipper, who is the Hospitality Sales Manager for the Naval Academy Business Services Division (NABSD) about their role at the Academy.

In a nutshell (and pretty simplistically), it is to support the Brigade of Midshipmen in all the ways that federal tax dollars don’t. They operate the Mid Store (not open to the public), the Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop (open to the public and tax-free), the tours, the Naval Academy Club (you likely can apply), and a tourism website for those looking to include the US Naval Academy in their travels!

I had no idea, and I am sure you will be surprised as well.

Have a listen!

