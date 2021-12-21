Student Charged in Stabbing Incident at North County High School

Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 16-year old student after he pulled a knife on another student in a restroom at North County High School in Glen Burnie.

On December 20, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police School Resource Officer (SRO) at North County High School (NCHS) was notified about an assault in the restroom.

The juvenile victim advised that while washing his hands, the suspect dropped a vape pen and told him to pick it up. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled out a knife and placed it on him. The victim picked up the pen, and both subjects left the bathroom.

The victim sustained a minor injury that was evaluated by the school nurse, the injuries did not require EMS. The suspect was charged for the assault.

In a letter posted to the school’s website, Principal Eric Jefferson said it was an isolated incident and urged parents to “not let a single incident – albeit a very serious one – derail the positive energy we have built and continue to build here.”

