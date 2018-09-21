Summit School’s Annual Golf Tournament set for October 15th

The Summit School, located in Edgewater, MD will host their Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, October 15, 2018 at The Golf Club of South River. The Summit School is pleased to announce this year’s tournament Presenting Sponsor is Grace Ryan Real Estate of Annapolis.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble format. Registration begins at 10am, with a shotgun start at 11:30am. A full day of golf and lunch on the golf course, are followed by an awards banquet donated by Bayside Bull. Prizes for Hole Contests include foursomes at area golf courses, Chick-fil-A for a year and four golfers will have the chance to participate in our $100,000 shoot out. One lucky raffle winner will receive 4 suite tickets to the November 18th Washington Redskins vs Houston Texans game (value $1,600 per ticket) at FedEx Field, donated by CapX Solutions.

This year, golfers also have the chance to win a 2019 Subaru Ascent, the largest crossover Subaru offers, with seating up to eight passengers and 18-cup holders! The Subaru Ascent, donated by Annapolis Subaru for the Hole-in-One contest, has an estimated MSRP of $43,000.

“The Annual Summit School Golf Tournament has become an important annual fundraising event to support Summit’s students and staff,” said Nick Clark, Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager – Business and Professional Banking at M&T Bank, Board of Directors Summit School and the 2018 Honorary Golf Tournament Chair. “Thanks to the generosity of the many people and local businesses, the tournament has grown into something special and become an annual tournament that golfers look forward to in the fall. It’s about raising money and having fun at the same time.”

Individual golfers are $235, foursomes are $750, which includes lunch, adult beverages and snacks on the course, awards dinner, greens fees and cart. The Summit School has several sponsorship opportunities still available for businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event. Please contact Meg Montone, Director of Development, 410.798.0005, ext. 142 or email [email protected] for sponsorship information or to register to play in the tournament.

