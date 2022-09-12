Bonus Podcast: Hospice Cup Regatta and Luminis | AAMC Foundation
Our very own Luminis Health – Anne Arundel Medical Center does not live on medical billing alone. In fact, the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation makes our local community hospital what it is today with signature events, volunteers, and of course, charitable giving. They also partner with local organizations like the Hospice Cup.
And today, we are speaking with Jan Wood, the foundation’s President and the hospital’s Chief Development Officer, and Christine Lasser, the Executive Director of the Hospice Cup.
We learn all about the race on September 17th (and there is still time to get a boat together), the after-party (open to the public), the wonderful artwork, and just how meaningful it is to have an event like this in our community.
And on the hospital side, we learn about the signature events and initiatives by the foundation and just why it is needed.
Get involved!
But first, have a listen!
