Man Struck By Three Vehicles in Latest Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the latest pedestrian fatality after another accident in Severn.

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 800 block of Reese Road for a crash involving several vehicles and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian was walking and then began crawling in the eastbound travel lanes of Reese Road when he was struck by a 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport, and then a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, followed by a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

Witnesses advised that the subject was walking in circles in the roadway and then crawling on all fours before getting struck. They also advised that the pedestrian did not respond to being asked what he was doing.

The pedestrian, identified as James Hardy, 52, of Baltimore, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

All vehicles remained at the scene and there were no other injuries.

