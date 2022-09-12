September 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrian Struck. Police Involved Shooting Update. Cash For Schools. Flash Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Another pedestrian was killed on local roads. States Attorney will not prosecute the officer involved in a shooting after Attorney General releases his report. Another ugly game for Navy Football as they are still trying to find their groove. Five local businesses have teamed up to raise funds for local schools with K&B True Value Hardware’s Cash For Schools program. And, pod news and a flash contest to see Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze at Rams Head On Stage!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, September 12th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It was a great weekend for parties! Friday kicked off with the wonderful Maryland Hall Arts Alive. And Saturday was the sold-out Boatyard Beach Bash–another rousing success. Fingers crossed, my three vaccines and my antibodies from my COVID in June will work their magic! OK, we have a bunch o news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Can we please go a week without talking about a pedestrian being killed on local roads? On Sunday at about 6 am, the state police were called to a pedestrian-struck crash at Nursery Road and southbound 295–the Baltimore Washington Parkway. They arrived and found 21-year-old Marian Narain of Gambrills deceased at the scene. Her vehicle was found over the guardrail about fifteen feet away. Troopers believe she was in an accident and exited the vehicle and entered the road, where she was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. There is no description of that vehicle, so if anyone may have seen something, please call the state police at 410-761-5130.

Back in November, the Anne Arundel County Police were involved in a fatal shooting of Digno Yorro of Glen Burnie. They were called to the home for a well-check on his mother and because another family member was chased from the home with a knife. Police made entry and found Yorro with the knife. They ordered him to drop it, and he refused. They fired both tasers and bean bags at him, and he still advanced on the officers when Corporal Burger shot and killed the man. The subsequent investigation did find his mother stabbed to death in the garage. Well, the Attorney General released their full report–you can read it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net . Based on the report, the State’s Attorney has declined to prosecute the officer who shot and killed Mr. Yorrow. This is very interesting as it is the first full circle test of a year-old law that requires the Attorney General to investigate. So now we see how it is done.

Well, Navy Football. It was the second loss of the season that just started last week. The defense was strong, and the offense was better than before but still not firing on all cylinders. And with one and not the other, you lose games. The D ran out of steam, and the Memphis Tigers ended up rolling over the Midshipmen 37-13. And to be honest, they were gracious as they had plenty of downs and time on the clock to put another seven points on the Board. Now Navy has a bye week coming up and will try again to right the ship. They are at ECU on the 24th, Air Force on the 1st, and back home with Tulsa on the 8th of October. You do want to check out both our live blog and the recap on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Glenn Miller has some outstanding photos for us, and I finally sort of figured out the Go Pro camera, so there is a neat (in my opinion) time-lapse of the day from an empty stadium in the morning to an empty one in the evening.

With schools open, here’s an easy way to support your local school. Shop at K&B True Value Hardware in Annapolis. At check out, you can make a donation to the school of your choice, and a group of locally owned businesses–K&B, Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits, Ledo Pizza, Evolve Direct Primary Care, and Annapolis Scoop will match it up to $18,500. So there is a shot at providing an extra $37,000 to our local schools which can definitely use it!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Nora Demleitner, the new President of St. John’s College…got the skinny on the return of croquet this spring. Up on Saturday, we speak with Heather Skipper from the Naval Academy Business Services Division. And we dropped a bonus pod on Friday with Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze–he’s still in the UK, so of course, we got into an aside about the Queen, King Charles, and all that! Do give it a listen if you missed it–he has a show coming up at Rams Head On Stage on the 27th, and if you want to go see him…he mentioned a son that he loves to play which shares the name with a famous band. Tell me the ALBUM it was from–not the song…the album. Be the first to get me the correct answer, and you are seeing Glenn at Rams Head On Stage!

And speaking of them, tomorrow…I think we’re gonna do some pretty cool contests for a LOT of shows, including the upcoming Annapolis Songwriters Festival. And if you missed THAT bonus pod–scroll down and give that a listen as well!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

