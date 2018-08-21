Baltimore man sentenced to 24 years in prison for cocaine distribution

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Donte Rocarter Mitchell, 39, of Baltimore, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. North to 24 years in prison for three counts of distribution of cocaine. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Donte Rocarter Mitchell, 39, of Baltimore, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. North to 24 years in prison for three counts of distribution of cocaine.

“Mr. Mitchell has a criminal history fraught with drug dealing,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “This was a great effort by law enforcement to proactively combat the sale of illegal substances in our community and hold this dealer accountable.”

Mitchell was found guilty of three counts of distribution of cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and three counts of possession of cocaine by a Circuit Court jury on June 15, 2018. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Judge Pamela L. North presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Marot Hoskins prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

