“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Baltimore man sentenced to 24 years in prison for cocaine distribution

| August 21, 2018
Rams Head
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Donte Rocarter Mitchell, 39, of Baltimore, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. North to 24 years in prison for three counts of distribution of cocaine.
“Mr. Mitchell has a criminal history fraught with drug dealing,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “This was a great effort by law enforcement to proactively combat the sale of illegal substances in our community and hold this dealer accountable.”
Rams Head
In 2017, Mitchell distributed cocaine to an undercover officer of the Annapolis Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit on three separate occasions: June 2, June 6, and June 15, 2017.
Mitchell was found guilty of three counts of distribution of cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and three counts of possession of cocaine by a Circuit Court jury on June 15, 2018. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Judge Pamela L. North presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Marot Hoskins prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.
Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark