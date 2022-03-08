Nitro Circus to Return in June at Bowie Baysox Stadium with Good, Bad, & Rad Tour

For the first time ever, Nitro Circus will invade Prince George’s Stadium, with their all-new tour, on Sunday, June 5, 2022!

Fueled by new athletes, new tricks, and the craziest contraptions, The Good, Bad & Rad Tour presented by A SHOC, marries the sketchy, scary, and cringe-worthy dangers of big-air action sports to the hilarious comedy of Nitro’s lunatic daredevils who risk their lives to “send it”.

You’ll be blown away by 2 hours of incredible new features such as the Fun Box and the Nitro Nuclear Bomb which will have you on your feet or falling out of your seat! It’s going down at Prince George’s Stadium on Sunday, June 5th!

Tickets on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 9 beginning at 10:00 am

Special Pre-Sale Opportunity Tuesday, March 8 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. To purchase tickets during the pre-sale opportunity, use Special Code “GONITRO” (all caps).

Nitro Circus was last in the area back in 2016 when the show came to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Check out some of our photos from that day!

