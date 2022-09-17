Baysox Bringing Post Season Down To Wire With Latest Win!

For the second-consecutive night, the Bowie Baysox hung up ten runs on the Akron RubberDucks, winning their third-consecutive game 10-3.

Matching his feat from two nights prior, Connor Norby led off the game with a solo home run, his fourth leadoff home run of the season, and 17th overall. Three batters later, Donta’ Williams, in his first Double-A game, jacked the first pitch he saw to right field for another home run.

While Bowie was up 2-0, Garrett Stallings did hit a snag in the third inning after a bunt single, as Julian Escobedo tied the game with a two-run home run, his second homer in as many days. Akron briefly took the fourth inning when Raynel Delgado singled into center field.

Stallings did not yield. Instead, he turned in the best outing from a Baysox starting pitcher in 2022. Stallings (W, 6-10) worked through the seventh inning, something no other pitcher has done for Bowie this year, while striking out nine batters. He did not allow another runner to reach scoring position on the night.

Bowie took the lead again in the fifth inning when Chris Givin launched a two-run home run, his third of the season. All three of the early home runs were hit off of Akron’s Tanner Burns (L, 3-7).

Two more runs came home for Bowie in the sixth inning after two early errors, and RBI by Givin and Norby. Neither run was earned against Aaron Pinto.

Kyle Marman spun a perfect seventh inning for Akron, but Maverick Handley brought in another run with a double, making it 7-3.

The wheels fell off of Akron’s staff in the ninth inning, as Mason Hickman walked a career-high five batters, and Jerson Ramirez walked a sixth. Bowie scored three runs in the ninth without registering a hit.

Following the gem by Stallings, Jensen Elliott and Nolan Hoffman each spun scoreless innings to cap the win for Bowie.

The win brings Bowie back up to an even 68-68 record on the season, and 41-26 in the second half. Combined with an Erie SeaWolves loss, Bowie has moved into sole possession of first place in the division, with only two games left to play in the regular season. Bowie will continue their six-game series with Akron on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports