Harwood Man Shot By Anne Arundel County Police After Domestic Dispute

| September 17, 2022, 08:13 AM

Details are scant, but Eye On Annapolis has learned that the Anne Arundel County Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic dispute in Harwood.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood shortly after 2:00 am on September 17, 2022. A woman told police that there was an argument that turned physical.

The man reportedly armed himself,  left the house, and went into nearby woods. As he emerged from the woods, police ordered him to drop the gun, but he refused, and officer(s) shot him.

Further details were not available.

However, as with all police-involved shootings (there have ben two others in the past year in Anne Arundel County),  the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division, will investigate.

This story will be updated.

 

