Rams Head On Stage waiving ticketing fees for all shows for Black Friday

| November 21, 2018
Rams Head

On “Black Friday”, November 23rd, Rams Head is offering surcharge free tickets all day beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m. All Rams Head On Stage concerts in Annapolis, “Rams Head Presents” concerts at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, George Winston at St. Johns College in Annapolis, and “Rams Head Presents” concerts at The Key West Theater, Sunset Green Event Lawn, and Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida are eligible.

Surcharge free tickets may be purchased via the following venue websites:

Rams Head will be extending this offer to include phone and in-person purchases:

Rams Head On Stage (hours: 9:00am – 9:00pm)
33 West St.
Annapolis, Md. 21401
(410) 268-4545

Rams Head

