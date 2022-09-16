A Night For The Light on September 23rd (SOLD OUT) But You Can Still Help

UPDATE: The cruise is SOLD OUT! But you can still support the cause at the online auction which will open tomorrow.

Who doesn’t love the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse? If you remember, a few years back they needed to replace the steel beams that hold her up. And thanks to the generosity of our community, she will be standing proudly for several hundred more years!

But, just like any old house, the repairs are ongoing. And now she needs some wood beams and a tie rod replaced. And here’s where you can help!

Did you know that since 2004 the maintenance of the light is handled by a dedicated group of volunteers? You can see them out at the light every week making sure that it is still a beacon on the Chesapeake Bay.

A Night For the Light has been scheduled for September 23rd!

Hoping to raise enough money to accomplish the repairs this fall the United States Lighthouse Society will be hosting a Night for the Light, September 23, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm, aboard Watermark’s yacht, Catherine Marie. The cruise will sail from City Dock in Annapolis and sail around the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse at sunset!

This important fundraiser will feature silent and live auctions, a wine pull, a raffle, and great food including freshly shucked oysters.

But a cruise on the Bay would not be complete without The Eastport Oyster Boys who will be playing your favorite Chesapeake music.

Tickets are on sale now and only 150 will be available.

Details:

Time : Sept. 23, 2022 | 5 pm – 8 pm

: Sept. 23, 2022 | 5 pm – 8 pm Cost : $100 per person

: $100 per person Inclusions : Food, oysters, beer, wine

: Food, oysters, beer, wine Entertainment : Eastport Oyster Boys

: Eastport Oyster Boys Auctions/Appeals: Silent auction throughout the evening, live auction at or about 7:30. There will also be a wine pull and a 50/50 raffle. Wine will be $20 per bottle with nothing less than $25 value.

There will also be a silent auction leading up to the event beginning on September 14th.

