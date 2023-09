Broadneck Grill in Edgewater will permanently close on September 30th and will eventually be replaces with a new farm-to-table restaurant.

The restaurant has another location in Cape St. Claire that is remaining open.

In a post on Facebook, they are throwing a farewell party at 8 pm on Saturday, September 30th.

There is no word on the new restaurant, but if we find out, we’ll let you know.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print