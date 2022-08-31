Baysox Sneak By Erie to Reclaim First Place in Pennant Race

Back-to-back one-run wins has been rare for the Bowie Baysox this season, but they have come to pass at a key moment, as Bowie kicks off their six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves by taking Tuesday’s game 6-5. Erie had themselves ahead 4-1 early, but Connor Norby uncorked another big game to help lead the charge.

Norby was quick to set the tone, as the game’s second batter belted a solo home run to right field. Norby added a triple in the third inning, but could not score in the frame.

After a scoreless first inning from Brenan Hanifee, Erie tied the game in the second when Andre Navigato laced a two-out double to the left-field corner. Things got further out of hand for Hanifee in the fourth inning when he allowed two early baserunners and a three-run home run to Gage Workman.

As Erie held a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning, their defense failed starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, committing consecutive errors for a run to score. With two runners on from the errors, Norby blasted his second home run of the day to center field, pushing Bowie back ahead 5-4.

Following a scoreless relief inning from Adam Stauffer, Erie tied the game in the same fashion as the second inning, when Bryant Packard hit an RBI double to left field.

Opposing bullpens held the line at 5-5, as Yaya Chentouf and Adam Wolf worked hitless innings for Erie, and Nolan Hoffman (W, 2-1) spun two scoreless frames for the Baysox.

In the ninth inning, Cody Roberts lifted a leadoff double to left field against Gerson Moreno (L, 2-2), and two wild pitches gifted Bowie the go-ahead run. With the newfound lead, Hector Perez (Sv, 2) retired the side in order to secure the win.

The series-opening win pushes Bowie to 61-60 on the season as well as 34-18 in the second half. By virtue of beating Erie, Bowie breaks the tie for first place in the Southwest Division, and they will have a chance to build space in the standings as the six-game series continues on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

