Daily News Brief | January 29, 2024

Today…

40 cars crash on Bay Bridge in morning fog. Anne Arundel’s Register of Wills indicted on theft charges. Annapolis police investigating two separate shootings. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious crash in Severna Park. Uptown Cheapskate is closing at the Festival at Riva. Maryland Hall will be hosting a vinyl record show in April. Canines and Crosstreks was wild with nine puppies. and we dropped a bonus pod with Paul Mecurio!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, January 29th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, that was a disappointing end to the Ravens season last night. But proud of the team for making it this far once again. Hey, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge was closed for six hours on Saturday after a major incident involving over 23 vehicles. This chain-reaction crash resulted in 13 hospitalizations, with two individuals sustaining serious injuries, although none life-threatening. The incident began around 7:45 a.m. on the westbound span. The MDTA Police say there were 20 additional vehicles involved in secondary crashes during the incident. For those keeping count, that’s 43 cars. And while police are still investigating, judging from the photos, it looks like the dense fog was to blame.

Erica Griswold, Anne Arundel County’s Register of Wills, has been indicted on charges including Misconduct in Office and Theft. Griswold allegedly cashed a $6,645.00 cashier’s check, intended for non-probate inheritance tax, for personal use. Despite repeated notifications from her staff, she never returned the funds to the state. If found guilty, she is looking at 1 to five years in jail. Griswold was the first African American woman elected to the office last year and was just honored earlier this month at the Martin Luther King Jr. Awards.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a severe single-vehicle accident in Severna Park, on Friday where a 19-year-old driver crashed into an unoccupied building, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Annapolis Police are searching for a 35-year-old man after a cab driver was injured in a shooting during a robbery. The incident occurred on West Washington Street on Friday The suspect is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. But oddly, the police have classified this as an assault and not a shooting. And speaking of shootings, there was another one in Eastport on Friday with six gunshots. The Police have not released any information on that one yet either.

Uptown Cheapskate, a popular retail consignment store in Annapolis, is closing its Festival at Riva location, with plans to relocate. The store, known for its affordable fashion, has been a staple in the community for over a decade. The closure is scheduled for February 4, 2024, as the team works on securing a new site.

Finally, Maryland Hall in Annapolis is gearing up for the Inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show on April 28, 2024. This event, running from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, will feature a diverse collection of vinyl records, CDs, and tapes, catering to both casual fans and serious collectors. Vendors are encouraged to participate, and sponsorship opportunities are available for interested parties.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Kira, one of nine incredibly cute Pyrenees mix puppies. She and her siblings are not quite ready to go to their forever homes as they are only 8 weeks, but the SPCA is taking applications. Hopefully you have some room in your heart and home for one. If you missed it, go back and have a listen–and check out the video!

On Saturday, we spoke with Alan Guyan, the founder and CEO of Made +, an Annapolis based manufacturer of very cool, sustainable shoes. Make sure you check that out along with the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with comedian Paul Mecurio–Emmy and Peabody winner and writer for and frequent guest of Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

