When an artist has some time on her hands, a lot of paper, and an idea…

When given a lot of time, and nowhere to go, a lot can happen inside an artist’s head–and her studio! Local artist Cindy Fletcher Holden went on an organization spree in her studio and discovered a stash of 4″ X 6″ glossy photo paper, and decided to try some experimenting with ink brush pens. She posted a few on Facebook and they were well received. She figured this might be a good way to become useful during this pandemic.

She decided to sell them for whatever anyone could spend, starting at $10 a piece, and then give 100% to charity. She picked the Downtown Annapolis Partnership as the beneficiary, and they have been selling out pretty fast. She has plenty of time, lots of the glossy paper, and Art Things in West Annapolis has donated some more ink pens for the cause. According to Fletcher Holden, “I was running out of ink!”

Saddened to see so many people out of work in her hometown, restaurants and bars shuttered, musicians who can’t play gigs and works of local artists hanging in closed galleries, Downtown Annapolis Partnership seemed to be the choice. The mission of the partnership is is to sustain local businesses.

Cindy calls them “doodles” and so far they have been Chesapeake Bay “scapes,” and botanical images. For more information and to buy one (or more) contact Cindy at [email protected] or visit her web site at www.fletcherart.net .

