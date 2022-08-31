August 31, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Stabbing. Crooked Cop. Boat Show Safety!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

A man was stabbed by his child’s mother while walking along West Street in Annapolis. A film crew says some Baltimore drug dealers threatened them, but police say not so fast. Lilly Price from The Sun has an incredible story about what appears to be a very crooked Anne Arundel County former cop. The Boat US Foundation is taking steps to make sure the Annapolis Sail and Powerboat shows in October are safe for kids! Pod news, bonus pods, and a programming note about Labor Day!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, see ya later, August. And hello, cooler temps of September! And speaking of hot things, Ignite Annapolis is on the 22nd of September and tickets are getting thin. If you want to experience a night that will make you think, grab a $10 ticket at igniteannapolis.com, and we’ll see you at Maryland Hall on the 22nd! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A man was stabbed as he walked along the 900 block of West Street in Annapolis near Westgate Circle. It happened yesterday morning (well, middle of the night), and the victim said that his child’s mother stabbed him in the upper arm with a large knife. The injuries were not life-threatening, but the suspect is still at large.

Not really Anne Arundel County, but up in Baltimore. A film production crew claimed that some local drug dealers came to the set, threatened to shoot someone, and demanded $50,000. They stopped production and reported it to the police. After a brief investigation, the Baltimore City police said, “c’mon, son, our drug dealers would never do that.” So now they are all scrambling to figure out where the truth lies because of a bunch of changing stories.

Baltimore Sun Reporter and former Capital reporter Lilly Price released a doozie yesterday. One of the commanders of the Anne Arundel County Police Department had been under investigation for several months and resigned in the midst of the investigation. Essentially halting the investigation and making it go away. Captain Jeffrey Silverman was a 27-year veteran who rose through the ranks. The internal investigations range from bullying, sexual harassment, having sex with an 18-year-old civilian employee, having sex on his cruiser in parking lots with other women, improper sexual contact, discrimination, and several conduct unbecoming charges. He resigned “not in good standing” which prevents him from getting a retired officer badge and carrying a concealed weapon. But he will keep his $94,000 a year pension. Lilly’s article digs deep, and she spoke with Silverman, who essentially denied most of the charges but did throw former Chief Tim Altomare under the bus as he claims the Chief was aware of his sexual relationship with the 18-year-old but looked the other way. Really a bizarre story and worth a read in The Sun or The Capital.

Hey, this is a cool idea. Boat US Foundation hopes to keep the boat shows a bit safer this October. They will be providing loaner life jackets for all kids at the powerboat show (October 6-9) and sailboat show (October 13-17). With literally miles of bobbing and floating docks and getting on and off boats, it doesn’t take much for a slip or fall. And, of course, it re-emphasizes the need for everyone to always wear a life vest, jacket, or belt while on the water! You can grab a life jacket at the Boat US Bridge at the show! Get your tickets in advance to make it all that much easier and cheaper–they are $22 in advance and $25 at the gate. Go to annapolisboatshows.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Evelyn’s in West Annapolis! And I hope you caught the Hunger Action Month Bonus pod yesterday. For all you music lovers, a bonus pod today at noon with the lovely ladies at Rams Head about the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival.

A quick programming note! Labor Day is Monday. And we’re taking the day off unless the s hits the fan …so there will not be a DNB on Monday the 5th, but we’ll be back in action on Tuesday!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

And, if you are enjoying this daily news brief, I’d appreciate it if you would tell a friend or two and tell them to give us a listen!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And, of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast