August 19, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Armed Robbery in Annapolis. Sheriff Deputy Funeral. MVA Fraud. Annapolis Blues!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Annapolis Police are looking for two suspects that robbed a victim at gunpoint along Forest Drive. A funeral for a Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled for this morning. A Harwood woman is sentenced for her part in an MVA fraud. A ballot question petition failed. And the Annapolis Blues are the newest professional sports team in town! Weekend activities from concerts to dedications to sailing. Some pod news and a special bonus pod that dropped yesterday!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, they finally got me! APD snapped a photo of my license plate exceeding the speed limit on Forest Drive–not by too much, but they got me, and I will send in the $40. Although I am a bit salty that I make the payment out to some enforcement company in Decatur, Illinois. What’s up with that? OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Speaking of the APD, they are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint and took his backpack along Forest Drive. This happened about 10:00 PM on Wednesday evening. The victim was approached from behind near the intersection of Dominoe Road by the two suspects, who brandished the gun and knocked them to the ground before taking the backpack. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspects were not located.

Sheriff’s Deputy Scott McArdle, who died while on duty earlier this week, will be buried this morning. He reported for duty on Sunday, felt ill, and drove to the hospital, where he later passed away. Services will be at the St. John Neuman Church on Bestgate Road at 10:30 AM. Law enforcement from across the state is expected to attend. A procession from the church to the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery will get underway at 1:15 PM with a police escort. You can expect heavy traffic in the area.

We had a chance to put a question on the ballot in November, but it failed. Several groups attempted to gather enough signatures to put a public campaign finance question on the ballot. For those not well connected to fundraising sources, taxpayer dollars will fund some of the campaigns. The caveat is that you cannot take large donations or donations from big corporations. The group needed 10,000 verified signatures and submitted 10,743. But more than half were rejected. I am surprised no one advised them on this–always get a LOT more than needed because they get thrown out all the time. Disqualification reasons might be an illegible signature, an incomplete line on the form, someone named William signing it as Bill, voters not registered in Anne Arundel County, or people not registered to vote at all. We saw this back in 2009 or so when a group tried to petition to change the type of management of Annapolis to a City Manager style of government. To be honest, if you need 10,000 to make it work, you probably need to collect 20,000. So now, let the big bucks and corporate money flow!

A 55-year-old Harwood woman was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her role in providing fraudulent driver’s licenses to people via her position at the MVA in Largo. Someone that was unable to obtain a license legally was directed to her work station, and she would issue the license knowing the documents provided were fraudulent. She was paid between $800 and $5000 per license by a co-conspirator from Manassas, Virginia. Authorities believe she issued at least 276 fraudulent licenses.

A few weeks ago we told you about a new professional soccer team that was going to call Annapolis home in 2023. We knew they were going to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. And now we know their name! It was selected by audience vote, and they are called the Annapolis Blues Football Club. They are part of the National Premier Soccer League and will play their inaugural season next spring. They do have season tickets on sale as well as some pretty cool merch. You can check it out at AnnapolisBlues.com

Stuff to consider doing this weekend. They are having a concert and wine tasting tonight at 5:00 pm at Great Frogs Winery. Tomorrow is packed –maybe consider a Day on the Bay with a Watermark Cruise to St. Michaels. Or at noon, head to Stan and Joe’s for the dedication of the City’s newest mural — Eva Cassidy. In the evening, you can head to Eastport Yacht Club for the CRAB Sailing Regatta after party–tickets are available at the door, and this is a great party–gets underway at about 5:30 pm! And then Dinner Under the Stars on Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 pm. Sliding into Sunday, the concert at City Dock on Sunday evening features the Starvation Army Jazz Band. And, as we are running out of weekends this summer, maybe a sail on the Wilma Lee… remember EYESSPY5 will save you $5 off your ticket!

And on Sunday, I was invited to the soft opening of First Watch, the new breakfast and brunch spot in the Festival at Riva..they are opening for good on Monday, and I will let you know what I think because I am a brunch snob!

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, EWE Spirit Foundation. We dropped an important one yesterday afternoon with Kat from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention..we got an update on 988, the latest trends, what we all can do to help, and their upcoming Out of the Darkness walk. Suicide reaches us all–PLEASE give that one a listen. And that other bonus pod I have been squawking about–got that loaded up for Monday! Yes, I was an audio fool yesterday!

And as always, please let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. We also thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast