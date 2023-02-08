Man Shot to Death in Laurel Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting death of a man this morning in the Russet neighborhood in the Laurel section of Anne Arundel County.

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 10:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel.

The witness indicated that an adult male had been shot, and the suspect, described as an adult black male (no further description), fled in a dark-colored sedan towards Laurel Fort Meade Road.

When officers arrived, they located the victim on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives learned of a potential connection between the victim and the suspect and determined this to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence. The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification to next-of-kin.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is the second homicide of 2023 in Anne Arundel County.

