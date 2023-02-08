February 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Banneker-Douglass Museum Reunited with Stolen Vévé A Beginner’s Guide to Recreational Marijuana Use Man Shot to Death in Laurel Homicide WRNR 103.1 Calling It Quits on Friday at Midnight No Croquet For You
Police-Fire

Man Shot to Death in Laurel Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting death of a man this morning in the Russet neighborhood in the Laurel section of Anne Arundel County.

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 10:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel.

The witness indicated that an adult male had been shot, and the suspect, described as an adult black male (no further description), fled in a dark-colored sedan towards Laurel Fort Meade Road.

When officers arrived, they located the victim on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives learned of a potential connection between the victim and the suspect and determined this to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence. The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification to next-of-kin.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is the second homicide of 2023 in Anne Arundel County.

Previous Article

WRNR 103.1 Calling It Quits on Friday at Midnight

 Next Article

A Beginner’s Guide to Recreational Marijuana Use
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu