Electric Scooters: Everything You Need To Know

Are you thinking of getting an electric scooter? You’ve come to the right place.

These compact two-wheelers and their absence of emissions are a significant component of the electric transition, which is currently in progress and inevitable. So, here are some of the most important things to know to ensure that an electric scooter is a right choice for you.

What are electric scooters, and how do they work?

Electric scooters are gaining popularity on the streets due to recent technological advancements. These scooters, which you can see here, resemble traditional mopeds in every way but are entirely powered by electricity.

Compared to vehicles driven by gasoline or diesel, they have a much lower environmental effect and longer lifespan.

One benefit of an electric scooter is that it can move around in places with less traffic and is not constrained by traffic laws. Regarding horsepower, keep in mind that scooters can achieve speeds of 45 km/h. And since they have a power of less than 11 kW, even electric scooters cannot travel on highways and ring roads, just like traditional scooters.

What are the benefits of owning an electric scooter?

Comparing an electric scooter to a two-wheeled car with a gasoline engine reveals some significant benefits. First, it doesn’t pollute while driving, preventing the release of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change and global warming.

An electric scooter is also very silent because there is no internal combustion engine to create noise, which improves driver comfort and lessens noise pollution from city traffic.

Electric scooters also have the advantage of requiring less maintenance; in fact, the lack of a combustion engine and numerous mechanical components simplifies and reduces the inspections needed for routine maintenance, resulting in lower costs and less inconvenience from having to stop the vehicle.

How can you choose the right electric scooter?

It seems like a simple choice, but maybe it isn’t for everyone. In fact, some people adore motorcycles, road trips, or incredibly fast and strong racing automobiles that are evocative of the best two-wheeled tracks.

On the other hand, people who enjoy taking e-scooter journeys alone or with a companion, but in more intimate and peaceful locations, or those who need or want to have a backup vehicle to their automobile, particularly during the spring and summer, to go to work or school every day, may need help.

The type of scooter we choose will depend on our needs and the type of use (urban, hybrid, or extra-urban). Still, even within the same category, there are varying displacements and powers, with two or four-stroke engines and high or low engines available.

You must consider whether you will use it for work, recreation, or for your child. This will help you decide on your budget, power requirements, and many other features.

Some electric scooter safety tips

There are more and more riders of electric scooters on the streets, but most of them do not know (or do not follow) the basic safety rules. And as active participants in traffic, users of electric scooters must take care of their safety and that of others.

It is important to :

● Always wear a helmet;

● Have your scooter fully charged;

● Follow the rules applied by your city.

The typical speed at which electric scooter riders move is between 20 and 25 km/h. Although it doesn’t seem very fast, falls often result in a broken limb and/or head injury.

That’s why it is important to wear protective gear when riding – even the cheapest helmet provides a significantly higher level of safety than not having one. Of course, in addition to the helmet, knee and elbow protectors and gloves are not out of place while driving.

The mentioned speed is not enough for riding on roads, so avoid them whenever possible. On the other hand, that speed is too fast for driving on sidewalks, where it is easy to endanger the safety of pedestrians. It would be ideal to use the scooter on the bike path, but since they are not available everywhere, ride on the road if you have to choose.

