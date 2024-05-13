May 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 22nd Memorial Day in Annapolis. What You Need to Know Annapolis Arts Week Expands to Anne Arundel Arts Month USNA’s Herndon Climb Scheduled for Wednesday Morning Friday is Bike to Work Day in Anne Arundel County
Events

Memorial Day in Annapolis. What You Need to Know

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street and concluding at City Dock. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, but all parade entrants must submit an application by Tuesday, May 21. If you are interested in participating, send an email to: [email protected]

“Honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice is our duty and our calling as Americans,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to Annapolis Police direction.  At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Fleet Reserve Club in Annapolis will host a Memorial Day ceremony.

City of Annapolis refuse collection that would normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday, there are no additional changes for the remainder of the week. 

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  ADA Paratransit services will also be available within this time period.  

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024, along with the closure of the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. 

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Arts Week Expands to Anne Arundel Arts Month

 Next Article

Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 22nd

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu