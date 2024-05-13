Memorial Day in Annapolis. What You Need to Know

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27, 2024. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street and concluding at City Dock. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, but all parade entrants must submit an application by Tuesday, May 21. If you are interested in participating, send an email to: [email protected].

“Honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice is our duty and our calling as Americans,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to Annapolis Police direction. At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Fleet Reserve Club in Annapolis will host a Memorial Day ceremony.

City of Annapolis refuse collection that would normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday, there are no additional changes for the remainder of the week.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ADA Paratransit services will also be available within this time period.

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024, along with the closure of the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

