February 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Grants for Main St. Annapolis Sues Big Oil. Mass Vaccination Center in Southern MD

Today…There is a $244K grant coming to Downtown Annapolis businesses. Governor Hogan announced a new mass vaccination site in Charles County. Former Delegate Herb McMillan has an opinion. Annapolis is suing major oil companies to compensate the City for sea level rise. And some fake movers swindled a man out of $30K worth of jewelry.

TRANSCRIPT:

Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 24th 2021 and THIS is your

If you are hearing this, it is a miracle. I think I made a huge mistake and made a move to Comcast and they came out yesterday unprepared to hook me up but totally prepared to sever my existing Verizon internet cable, so we are trying to upload this via a sketchy cell signal. We’ll see, so let’s get into it.

Governor Hogan announced $7 million in grants for Main Street Organizations across the State. The Main Street Programs are designed to help commerce in traditional downtown areas and Annapolis, not surprisingly, is one of them. So, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will be re-granting $244,000 to local businesses in the Main Street footprint–so some great news for our struggling small businesses.

In a press conference yesterday, Governor Hogan announced that the State is planning for a FEMA supported mass vaccination site in Southern Maryland at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County. It should be open no later than March 11th. He also signed an executive order requiring face coverings in school settings for anyone older than 5. This includes classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, gyms and auditoriums. And he also warned Marylanders on vaccine fraud..apparently there are bad guys offering to sell vaccines. The Governor reminded us that there is never a charge for the vaccine and if you come across someone selling it, report it to law enforcement.

In a bit of a head scratcher, Mayor Buckley has announced that the City will be suing a number of big oil companies for damages they caused to create and perpetuate global warming and the damages to the City to include the sea-level rise. In a press call yesterday, City Attorney Michael Lyles said that typically these things take anywhere from 5-8 years to work through the courts, but he feels because Anne Arundel Courts are big on speed, it will happen a lot faster. No dollar amount was pinned to it, but the Mayor did say he’d like to be compensated for the work to be done at Hillman Garage and City Dock. Unlike the suit against Big Pharma, the Big Oil suit is being litigated by a law firm from California on a contingency basis.

If you missed it yesterday, former Delegate Herb McMillan has another opinion piece for us asking the government to do its job. As always, he’s opinionated and draws controversy– make sure you give it a read and see what you think. Might need to make him a regular columnist!

Annapolis Police report that a City resident was robbed of $30,000 worth of jewelry during a move. Apparently the victim, met two guys at a 7-11 who said they were movers and the guy was looking to move. Seems like a perfect match–but the movers decided to pocket some jewelry in the meantime. Word of caution– don't do this. How does this, under any circumstance, not smell to high heaven?

