Annapolis Woman Charged in Carjacking that Began at the Mall and Ended in Glen Burnie

| July 13, 2022, 10:48 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 35-year-old Annapolis woman after she carjacked a security guard’s vehicle at the Westfield Annapolis Mall before leading police on a chase through Annapolis that ended up in Glen Burnie.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis.

The victim, a security guard, was assaulted and pulled from the driver’s seat of their marked security vehicle before the vehicle was taken by the suspect.

Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and Spa Road in Annapolis where they attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Ultimately officers deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Glen Burnie.

The suspect fled the vehicle and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and the vehicle was recovered.

