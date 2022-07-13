Front Stairs Concert Series Returns to Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, alongside Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”

All Front Stairs shows are either low-cost or free. Coming this season:

Wednesday, July 20, 7 pm – Live Arts Maryland Season Preview

“Live Arts Maryland, J. Ernest Green and Friends Under the Summer Stars” is a preview of Maryland Hall Resident Company Live Arts Maryland’s 2022-2023 season. The season will open with Guys & Dolls. In November, tradition and innovation will collide with The People’s Requiem by Johannes Brahms and Commissioned Premiere featuring Mimi Stillman, flute. If you want to know what the latter half of their season holds…you’ll need to join Live Arts under the stars to find out!

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

Saturday, July 23, 10 am – Saturday Morning Tunes: Beatles For Kids Featuring Yellow Dubmarine

The Beatles are one of the few bands that kids, parents and grandparents can all enjoy together, and almost everyone loves reggae. So why not combine the two? Maryland Hall and WTMD are partnering to present the reggae Beatles tribute band Yellow Dubmarine. Based in Maryland, Yellow Dubmarine plays reggae versions of all our favorite Beatles songs, with a full horn section!

Ticketed event.

Wednesday, August 10, 7 pm – Jazz on the Steps with Todd Marcus

Join Maryland Hall and Nature Sacred for a jazz concert by world-renowned jazz musician, Todd Marcus, and his orchestra. A Baltimore native, Todd is one of the few artists worldwide to focus on the bass clarinet as the main instrument in modern jazz with his large and small ensembles. His straight-ahead playing and compositions swing with fiery and introspective intensity, offer a strong lyrical sensibility, and often incorporate the Middle Eastern influences of his Egyptian-American heritage.

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

Friday, August 12, 7 pm – H2G Youth Artist Showcase

Join Maryland Hall’s ArtReach team and Hood2Good (H2G) for a youth artist showcase.

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

Saturday, August 27, 7 pm – United States Navy Band

The U.S. Navy Band returns to Maryland Hall’s Front Stairs Series with American Favorites, featuring works by John Williams, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Barber, and Ryan George. Join one of the nation’s finest ensembles to enjoy old favorites and learn some new ones!

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

For Front Stairs Series tickets, details and additions, visit marylandhall.org/events or call 410-263-5544.

