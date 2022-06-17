Free Concert: Honey Sol at Tides & Tunes on Thursday!

Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 16th to August 18th a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at our McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.

“These concerts are meant to unite the community, create a sense of place, and to share the mission of the museum,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

The Tides & Tunes sponsors include Genesis of Annapolis, Tri-State Marine, Annapolis Yacht Sales, Kate Hopkins from Coldwell Banker Realty, MH Media Strategies, Nautilus Solar, SailTime, WRNR, NBT Productions, GEORGE’S Beverage Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lyon Distilling, Devil’s Backbone Brewing, Bud Light, and Katcef Brothers. If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kelly Swartout at 410-295-0104 X3 or email [email protected].

Full lineup below:

June 23rd- Honey Sol (Funk, Rock, R&B)

June 30th- John Frase Project (Rock)

July 7th- Dublin 5 (Irish Rock)

July 14th- Mike McHenry Tribe (Psychadelic, Funk, Rock)

July 21st- Higher Hands (Acoustic Jazz, Rock)

July 28th- Timmie Tambo Band (Classic & Modern Rock)

August 4th- Johnny Seaton & Bad Behavior (Rockabilly & Classic Rock)

August 11th- Jarflys (Rock)

August 18th- The Grilled Lincoln’s (Rock)

Concerts are free; however, donations are appreciated. Food and spirits are available for purchase. Beverage sales support the Museum’s education program. No coolers or outside alcohol are permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating during the concert. First Mate AMM members and above have docking privileges on a first-come, first-served basis. For membership information or questions, visit www.amaritime.org or call the museum at 410-295-0104, x3. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled at 5:00 pm with a notification on their Facebook page.