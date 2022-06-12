Safest Neighborhoods In Annapolis

Crime is not the only threat to urban safety. Well-being of residents is ensured by, among other things, hygiene, noise, traffic control, and many other factors. In this regard, Annapolis, Maryland, is relatively safe. The Capital has a well-deserved reputation for protecting the environment and promoting human diversity. However, Annapolis, like all other cities, has yet to perfect its security measures. Annapolis ranks in the 20th percentile for crime safety. It means that roughly 80% of all cities in the United States are safer, while 20% are more dangerous.

Despite being dynamic, the statistics suggest being smart about where you live, play, and work. If you are thinking about moving to Annapolis or simply exploring the city, the following neighborhoods will be the safest for you:

Germantown-Homewood

Germantown-Homewood, located between Downtown Annapolis and Parole, is one of Annapolis’ best neighborhoods. The one-of-a-kind zone is located near the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the Navy Football plays 6 to 8 times per year. Due to its strategic location, Germantown-Homewood is one of Annapolis’ safest neighborhoods. The neighborhood takes pride in having an equally exceptional community, with members freely walking or riding bikes for fun and exercise. Residents also have an active community association that comes together for a variety of events. Looking for a place to live here will relieve you of the stress of violent and property crimes. You will also have quick access to a variety of amenities.

Revell Downs

Revell Downs is a relatively safe area. The suburban area has a low overall crime rate, and its residents are extremely friendly. People in Revell Down rarely complain about annoyances like violence and theft. People who were born and raised in the area are pleased with the neighborhood’s overall safety. Revell Downs consistently attracts home buyers due to its calm and cozy but reasonably priced homes. It also has a well-organized community association whose activities contribute to the safety of both property and individuals.

Beechwood on the Burley

Beechwood on the Burley is a one-of-a-kind suburban neighborhood for those who enjoy waterfront living. The region’s median real estate price is higher than that of 92 percent of all neighborhoods in the United States. Most residents of Beechwood on the Burley are far wealthier than the majority of Americans. This distinguishing feature nearly necessitates that the neighborhood has cutting-edge security features. Low vacancy rates and a high proportion of owner-occupied housing contribute to the neighborhood’s low levels of crime.

Bay Ridge

Bay Ridge is one of Annapolis’ most desirable neighborhoods. The suburban neighborhood has a unique community composed primarily of urban sophisticates. Residents of this waterfront community value art, enjoy outdoor activities and have refined tastes and cultural interests. Bay Ridge, like Beechwood on the Burley, is considered safe due to the social class of its residents. A sizable proportion of the population is highly educated and employed in executive positions. However, despite being safe, you will have to endure a lengthy commute along Forest Drive to and from work.

Tips for Properly Securing Your Home in Annapolis

While these Annapolis neighborhoods will help maximize your safety, particularly in avoiding encounters with criminals, you can do more regardless of the neighborhood. Whether you live in a safe neighborhood or not, properly securing your home is an absolute must. Home security experts recommend replacing the locks on the front and back doors immediately after moving in. You must contact a reputable locksmith service provider in Annapolis. The certified locksmith will advise you on the level of home security you require and provide the necessary services. It’s also a good idea to keep in touch with them in case you need their services again.

Home and property owners in Annapolis also inquire:

Q: Where do you find the lowest crime rates in Maryland?

A: The northeast section of Annapolis (Broadneck area) is generally regarded as the safest. It has the lowest rate of violent and property crime.

Q: Are there any other alternative neighborhoods in Annapolis, MD?

A: If none of the four appeals to you, other safe choices include Pendennis Mount, Primrose Acres, Atlantis, Heritage Harbour (age-restricted), and Cape St. Claire.

Q: How do people survive in dangerous zones?

A: Most people who move to Annapolis’s higher-crime areas are aware of the situation. They increase their safety by living in communities, installing high-quality locks on their doors, and avoiding potentially dangerous streets.

Q: How can I improve the security of my home?

A: After you move, you must reconfigure your home security by changing locks, rekeying locks, possibly purchasing safes, and installing security alarms. Using the services of a professional locksmith can help you maximize and update the security of your new home.

