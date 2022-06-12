AMFM Awards $5000 Music Scholarship to Annapolis High Senior

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, has awarded its annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship of $5,000 to Annapolis High School senior Gio Hidalgo. This fall, Mr. Hidalgo will enroll as a freshman at Berklee College of Music, where he will study film score and music performance.

An accomplished multi-instrumentalist with impressive academic credentials, Hidalgo has taken on significant leadership roles in the music and academic communities during his high school years, including serving as president of Annapolis High School’s chapter of Tri M, an internationally recognized honors society for music, and member of the National Honor Society. His high school accomplishments include membership in the Annapolis High School string orchestra, the marching band, the jazz band, chamber orchestra, and the spring and pep drumlines.

This is the scholarship’s fifth year. Scholarship candidates were evaluated on several criteria—including their participation in high school music performance groups, volunteer community-based music opportunities, private lessons, a videoed performance piece, and an essay—to assess their commitment to pursuing music performance academically. “We are thrilled to honor Tim King’s legacy by granting this scholarship upon such a deserving and talented young musician and wish him the best of luck on his musical journey,” says AMFM President Matt McConville.

AMFM was created to provide emergency financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also fosters the next generation of musicians in the Annapolis area through its scholarship and award programs. AMFM raises funds through donations and music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.am-fm.org.

