June 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fire Cause. More Shooting in Annapolis. Gang of Teens in Pasadena. Crosby Marketing Offers Scholarships!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire at Sailor Oyster Bar. Two men were shot in Annapolis this past weekend and sent to shock-trauma, and another volley of gunfire erupted in Harbour House, but Polie did arrest two suspects in connection with that. A gang of teens assaulted and robbed another teen up in Pasadena. Crosby Marketing Communications is partnering with AACC for a $100K scholarship program for students interested in a marketing or PR degree or career–and it comes with an internship. Pod news, tickets to give away to see Jim Brickman at Rams Head OnStage, and 2 pairs of tickets to Eastport A Rockin!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I said IF I was motivated, I’d get that bonus pod out–and darn it all..I did! Make sure you listen to that one with Chef of the Year Gregory James from the Inn at Perry Cabin–that was fun. We also spoke to the Annapolis Irish Fest people and will soon have some freebies and a discount code–so stay tuned and put July 16th on your calendar! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Annapolis Fire Department has said that careless smoking was the cause of the fire that caused significant damage to Sailor Oyster Bar last week. More specifically, they said improperly discarded smoking materials. They still do not have a damage estimate, but there are a TON of fundraisers for the employees. Scott, the owner has directed all funds to his employees while they rebuild and you can find out the official ones (I have lost my skepticism since last Thursday) on the Sailor Oyster Bar Facebook Page. I hopped over to Heroes and bought some raffle tickets to support them and they have also partnered with Black Anchor and Matt Reese for some special t-shirts similar to the ones we had when all of the restaurants were closed during the pandemic. So head to Heroe’s Facebook page and support SOB through them–and a huge bonus is that the t-shirts are made here locally in Annapolis and not some offshore company that is printing them one at a time.

Let’s talk about some police news! Two men were shot in Annapolis on Saturday morning. At about 2:30 am, two men arrived at AAMC with gunshot wounds–one to the arm, a graze wound, and the other to the chest. They both were flown to shock trauma. The Annapolis Police say it was likely a result of an attempted robbery on Melrob Court when the two victims were approached by two suspects each brandishing guns.

About three hours later, shots rang out in the Harbour House community in Eastport as well. There were no victims, but there was damage to the apartment building. Police did get a description of the vehicle they fled in and found it in the Robinwood community still occupied by three individuals. Two of them were arrested and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

Up in Pasadena, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery and assault of a juvenile by a gang of 12 other juveniles. It happened in the 8400 block of Ft. Smallwood Road on Saturday night just before 9:00 pm. They punched the victim from behind and stole his cell phone, bicycle and shoes. This is a pretty busy area and police are asking anyone that may know something to call them at 410-222-4700.

Just some more updates on the Mayor’s nearly-deputized boat. The Office of Law responded to our inquiry of the Harbormaster and it seems that the Mayor was issued a $100 citation for docking a boat that is too large and has too much horsepower at the dinghy dock in his neighborhood on May 18th. Subsequent to that, this legislation was created and introduced which will indeed allow him to dock his boat there without any citations. The Mayor did pay the fine on June 3rd. The next council meeting on June 27th will be the second reader which will solicit public opinion and testimony on this legislation and it is quite possible that the City council may waive the rules and put it up for a vote the same night. I have been in touch with a few of the Aldermen and women and several of them feel this legislation is of little consequence.

And as we begin to wrap it up, this is so awesome and it comes from Crosby Marketing and Communications in West Annapolis. They got together with AACC and put together a $100,000 scholarship program for underrepresented students to pursue degrees and future careers in advertising and public relations. Each year they are going to give four scholarships which is cool, but at the end of the two years, they will receive a paid summer internship at Crosby. The first enrollee will be this fall and if you are interested, aacc.edu/crosby-marketing-scholars-program and there are dashes in between crosby, marketing, scholars, and program.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. Jim Brickman on the 19th–that’s Sunday and I am not sure if it is the 4 pm or the 7 pm show..guessing the 7 pm one. But if you are a fan of piano..this is your show at Rams Head On Stage on June 19th! Are you up for it? They are great seats and all you need to do is reach out to me on Twitter or email and let me know you want to go, and I might pick you! If you won recently take a pass on this and let someone else win. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com. But wait, that’s not all. I am not sure how many I have just yet, but I am going to give away 2 pairs of tickets to Eastport A Rockin. Same deal–tell me you want to go and I might pick you. Eastport a Rockin is on the 25th and make sure you check out the bonus pod we did with Jessica on the best little festival in Maryland. And Jess if you are listening–you owe me tickets and a discount code!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Rehab 2 Perform, and next weekend is Muralize It–two great Argentinian women! And a bit later this week..maybe today, that bonus pod with Liliac!

Alright, that’s it, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Rehab 2 Perform, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast