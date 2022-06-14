The Zappa Band Rolling Into Annapolis on June 21st

One of the most ground-breaking, original, and fearless figures of popular music was undoubtedly the legendary Frank Zappa. And paying tribute to the late icon is The Zappa Band – a group largely comprised of former members of Frank’s bands. And for the first time ever, the group will be headlining their own tour for much of June with a stop at Rams Head OnStage on June 21st.

And thus far, the reviews of The Zappa Band have been outstanding, including praise from LA Weekly (“for those of us who didn’t have the opportunity to see Frank perform, this is the best we can get and it’s damn good”), Pop Culture Beast (“each song was played to near perfection”), and the Fire Note (“a crew of old guys who knew and loved this music and seemed to be having the time of their lives on stage playing it again”), among other outlets.

The Zappa Band’s lineup features Zappa alumni Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals), and ZPZ alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and ZAPPA archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). Each musician played in the studio and on the road with Zappa during his career, while three of these alums played on ‘ZAPPA 88: The Last U.S. Show,’ one of the most recent offerings from Zappa Records & Universal Music. The Zappa alums are joined by Joe Travers and Jamie Kime, who are no strangers to FZ’s music, to round out the ensemble.

“A lot of amazing Frank Zappa music played with intensity, humor and love,” says Kenneally about what fans can expect from the band. We’ll be enjoying the opportunity to play different material from night to night; we know that often people like to attend multiple shows, and our repertoire is presently large enough to be able to change things up. So, while we will be playing the songs we played last year opening for King Crimson, we won’t necessarily play them all every night, and we’ll be playing lots of other things besides.”

Soon, the music of Frank Zappa will be celebrated once more on the concert stage, with the launch of The Zappa Band’s U.S. tour.

The Zappa Band will be in Annapolis at Rams Head OnStage on June 21st. Come on out and celebrate the first day of summer!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB