Discarded Smoking Materials Cause of Sailor Oyster Bar Fire

| June 13, 2022, 06:44 PM

The Annapolis Fire Department has determined that the fire that caused significant damage to Sailor Oyster Bay last Wednesday evening was the result of careless smoking.

Annapolis Fire Department Statement:

On Wednesday June 8, 2022 at approximately 08:00 p.m. Firefighters responded to 196 West Street for a reported commercial building fire. The Annapolis Fire Department Fire Explosive Services Unit conducted the investigation and determined the cause to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials. The estimated dollar loss is still unknown at this time. The Annapolis Fire Department would like to commend all who acted swiftly by quickly dialing 9-1-1. Thanks to your immediate actions, injury, loss of life, and further property damage was avoided.

