Workshop: How Movement Can Help Cope With Grief

People who are grieving the loss of someone dear to them can learn how movement, including yoga, can open a path to healing with Chesapeake Life Center’s “Living with Loss: Grief and Movement” workshop. Movement has long been used to help grievers cope with the impact of loss. Physical activity can help one be able to express and alleviate the many overwhelming emotions that follow the death of a loved one. In this workshop, certified yoga instructor Cathy Rees will guide participants through basic yoga techniques including gentle stretching, breathwork, and mindful walking while bereavement counselor Teyawanda Booker will help facilitate the exploration of the connection between mind and body in the journey with grief.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, in the conference level of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $10, and light refreshments will be served.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or [email protected]. Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies before the event.

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual grief support groups and workshops for adults and children.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS