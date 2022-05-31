May 31, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sandy Point Drowning. PoPo Podcast. USNA Graduation

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A man died near Sandy Point State Park in a drowning accident. The Anne Arundel County Police just launched a new podcast. The USNA. graduation was one for the books. Governor Hogan vetoed 18 bills. A new mural at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. And some pod news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the working week. I hope you enjoyed your long weekend and took some time to remember those who gave it all for our ability to enjoy a long weekend! I saw Top Gun Maverick over the weekend and am going to go against pretty much everyone and say it was meh. The cinematography and the plane scenes were awesome. But the plot like was nearly the same as it was 30 years ago down to the volleyball (now football) scene and the Tom Cruise love interest posing against a hot car. I saw it. Not rushing to see it again, won’t buy the DVD. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

A man drowned near Sandy Point Park on Sunday afternoon. The man was fishing with his family on a boat and jumped overboard to cool off and was swept away by strong currents. He was spotted by another boat in the area and brought on board and was transported to the marina at Sand Point where EMS met them and attempted to revive him unsuccessfully. We do not have any more information on this just yet. Stay tuned.

The Anne Arundel County Police have launched a podcast. It’s called the Crime Journal and they will be looking into active and cold cases hoping they might find some help in solving them. The first episode is about the murder of a woman at Empire Towers in Glen Burnie back in 2011. Myra Cason was a 63-year-old retired school teacher who was shot in her car in the parking lot. I am thrilled they are doing this and it is a must-listen on my playlist. Just search for The Crime Journal wherever you get your podcasts.

Friday was a weird day for the Naval Academy graduation. It was misting and cool, then it morphed into a deluge along with tornado warnings. But somehow they pulled it off in a slightly abbreviated ceremony. The event kicked off a bit late as President Biden was unable to fly to Annapolis on Marine 1 and had to motorcade into town which shut down Route 50 eastbound in the morning and westbound in the afternoon. The speeches were delivered–and we released a bonus pod with Biden’s remarks on Friday, the diplomas were distributed and the covers tossed. Announcers at the stadium did not allow children or parents onto the field due to the incoming storm–and kids usually collect the covers and the dollars many mids tuck inside! All in all, it got done and we have 798 new Navy Ensigns and 274 new Marine Corps Second Lieutenants. Congrats to all!

Governor Hogan snookered the legislature. On Friday, Hogan vetoed 18 bills including one that would allow someone that forgot to sign an absentee or mail-in ballot to be contacted and sign it after the fact. And another one was one to help renters facing eviction..they could have stayed the proceedings as long as they could prove they were waiting on a determination for rental assistance. The legislature will not be able to overturn any of these as it is Hogan’s final term. They will need to re-introduce them next session under a new Governor!

Hey, swing by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Eastport campus and check out the new mural on the side of the building. It is an amazing bay scape by the wonderful artist and muralist Cindy Fletcher Holden. It was unveiled last week and really makes Second Street pop. And as always, if you are not a member, shame on you–after you are done checking out the mural, pop in and become a member!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have two fantastic tickets to see Robert Cray on Sunday, June 5th! These are amazing tickets to an amazing show with great seats. Again, reach out to me on Twitter or email and let me know you want to go, and I might pick you! If you won recently take a pass on this and let someone else win. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Luminis/AAMC Blood Bank! And next weekend, Bo’s Effort–a great non-profit doing some pretty incredible and big things! And as I mentioned I have a few bonus pods…with commissioning week in the rearview mirror, I am gonna jump on them, so stay tuned!

Alright, that's it, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Rehab 2 Perform, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up, in just a bit.

