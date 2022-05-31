Mother Dave Is Building A Tiki Bar!

Mother Dave, formally known as Dave Rather, owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille has been busy this spring and has spent the past few months building an incredible Tiki Bar behind Mother’s.

It’s a large fenced-in area with picnic tables, a small stage for your favorite live music, corn hole boards, outdoor games, fire pits, and some great lounge seating.

The area is scheduled to be open in June. It will quickly become THE place to hang out for the summer evenings. The hours (for now) will be 5 pm to 10 pm during the week and noon to 10 pm on weekends–weather permitting. There is no need to fight bridge or beach traffic when Mother’s Peninsula Grille is conveniently located in Arnold, MD, and has all the free parking you could need (for cars–boats not allowed unless on a trailer) and a great menu from their scratch kitchen!

Dave Rather said, “We’re just excited to expand our outdoor area with the announcement of Mothers Tiki bar. Outdoor dining has been a big hit during the pandemic. We wanted to offer an area for people to eat, drink, play, and relax outside.”

There are plans for an expansion as well as this becomes more popular. Rather said he’d like to build a more permanent structure along with an outdoor bar and a bathroom.

As to the menu, in addition to the inside menu, you can expect a changing menu weekly highlighting items off their smoker. Of course, there will be plenty of beers, crushes, and craft cocktails.

And, of course, Mother Dave will need some help running the Tiki Bar. Interested in working at a fun place with great people? Send an email to [email protected] and make it happen!

So, the next time you are looking for a night out– check out the new Tiki Bar at Mother’s!

