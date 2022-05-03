Mother’s Day Performance: World-Renowned Bratislava Boys’ Choir

The world-renowned Bratislava Boys’ Choir has been part of Slovakia’s art scene since 1982, and they will be presenting a free concert in Severna Park. The performance will be Sunday, May 8 at 3 PM at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park Maryland.

The ensemble is part of a private music school with 90 students aged 7 to 28, and its concert ensemble has 45 members. Years of collaboration with symphonic orchestras have enriched the choir’s repertoire with dozens of oratorios, cantatas, and symphonies, and their repertoire also spans a wide selection of sacred and secular works.

Several Slovak composers have dedicated specific works to this ensemble. The boys’ comprehensive vocal training has also empowered them to perform in musicals and alongside pop stars. Across Slovakia as well as abroad they have captivated audiences in European cities and many countries including the United States, Canada, and Japan.

The Free performance is presented by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of the Slovak Republic.

The doors open at 2:30 pm and seating is on a first come first served basis. WAE is a non-profit bridging people and cultures across the world.

More information can be found at the website www.worldartists.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS