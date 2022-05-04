Harrisburg Out-Homers Baysox in Series Opener

The Bowie Baysox had their losing streak extend to five-consecutive games on Tuesday night, as they dropped the opener of their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators. A back-and-forth affair, Harrisburg took the early lead with three runs in the first inning, before Bowie used two home runs to jump ahead 4-3. Harrisburg took the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, and Bowie immediately tied the game in the home half of the frame. As the tie game stretched, Harrisburg took the final lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

It was a rude awakening for Ryan Watson from the start, as the Bowie right-hander served up four-consecutive extra-base hits to begin the game. While Watson did enter the game with an active 13-inning scoreless streak, Harrisburg broke through with consecutive doubles by Jecksson Flores and Jake Alu to plate the first run, and a two-run home run by Taylor Gushue made it a three-run opening. Watson recovered to face the minimum into the fifth inning, before giving up another two-run blast to Jake Alu.

Despite the early deficit, Bowie used the long ball to their benefit to stay alive. After going scoreless against right-hander Ronald Herrera in the first two innings, Bowie capitalized on an error at second base to put two runners on base in the third. Gunnar Henderson tied the game up for Bowie with his own three-run home run, and J.D. Mundy gave Bowie the brief 4-3 advantage with his own solo home run. After Alu had given Harrisburg the lead again, Adley Rutschman collected his first hit of the season with Bowie when he doubled to right-center field, and score another tying run when Henderson smoked a single to right field.

Ryan Conroy opened with five consecutive outs out of the bullpen for Bowie, but surrendered a solo home run to Taylor Gushue, breaking the 5-5 tie. Conroy (L, 1-1) allowed another three baserunners but finished the eighth inning without allowing another run. Tyler Burch finished the day on the mound for Bowie with a scoreless ninth inning.

Following Herrera, Harrisburg sent out lefty Alex Troop. Troop (W, 3-0) held Bowie to only one hit over three scoreless innings, while Matt Brill (Sv, 8) slung a perfect ninth inning to close the door on a Bowie comeback attempt.

The loss drops Bowie to 9-12 on the season. The Baysox and Senators will continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

