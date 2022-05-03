The Best Scotland Tours for Nature Lovers

Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/sea-landscape-nature-water-39003/%5B/caption%5D

Scotland is a country that forms part of the United Kingdom and this constituent country covers the northern third of the Great Britain Islands. Scotland has a rich and complex history and has been populated for around 12,000 years. Today, around 5.5 million people are living in Scotland and the local cuisine is unique, with Haggis being the best representation of unique Scottish cooking. You can expect partly cloudy weather throughout the year in Scotland and the most well-known Scottish custom are the kilts and Bagpipes. If you enjoy dramatic landscapes, incredible architecture, and magnificent castles, you need to make it a point to visit Scotland at least once. Nature is absolutely beautiful as well with many scenic wonders to capture your soul. You can expect mountains, glens, dramatic coastlines, and Loch Rivers that look like a painting. Scotland has a reputation for having some of the best scenery in the world so if you are a nature lover, here are the best Scotland tours to enjoy.

Isle of Skye Tour

The Isle of Skye tour is 11 hours long and will take you on a daylong bus trip. Here you will get to see everything from natural wonders, quaint towns, and beautiful castles which will give you a proper feel for Scotland. The views are beautiful and the guides are perfect for the trip because they will entertain you plus enrich your mind with information about this trip. The tours start at 9 am and are offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and if you’re interested you can check out Heartland Travel to learn more. If you’re keen on this wonderful tour, you can go anytime from June through October, with tickets priced from 69 pounds in the summertime peak and 64 pounds in spring and early fall.

Scotland travel tours

Scotland Travel tours have specially crafted tours that have won awards. You can enjoy a train ride on Scottish Highland Railways which has an amazing view of the natural landscape in Scotland. You can also enjoy the best of the Scottish Highlands where you can take a wonderful cruise and spot various wildlife. No matter what part of Scotland you want to explore, Scotland travel tours will have an option for you.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites Tour

Scotland is blessed with some of the largest dark skies stretches in Europe because of the little “light pollution” experienced here. You can enjoy the beautiful and vivid constellations and bright stars in the sky at night while on this unique tour. The Scottish Dark Sky Observatory is perched conveniently on top of a hill which gives guests the most spectacular location to view the night sky. The observatory also has 3 massive telescopes under a retractable roof which allows guests to view planets as well. Other hotspots on this tour include Skye which offers 9 dark sky spots to observe the night sky.

Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park is a beautiful and abundant piece of nature where you can enjoy a hike, go camping in a wild glen, or even go for a cycle. You can also enjoy time fishing, horse riding, bouldering, and many other outdoor activities that will bring peace to your mind and heart. There’s golf, climbing, Loch Cruises, a water bus, and many other activities that cater to everyone. Not only can you enjoy many adventure activities but you can also enrich your mind with outdoor learning.

Wild camping tours

If you respect nature and love adventure, then wild camping tours are where you will want to be when in Scotland. Here you can go wild camping away from the developed cities and enjoy being one with your natural environment at a variety of different spots. Scotland has many natural treasures and wild camping tours will let you uncover them which will be an experience in life you will never forget.

One of the most wonderful and enriching things about traveling is getting to see how nature thrives in different parts of the world. When visiting a new country, especially if you’re a lover of nature, you want to soak up as much of the natural landscape as possible and on your visit to Scotland, you will fall in love with the beauty of this country.

