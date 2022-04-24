Baysox Lose to Rubber Ducks, 3-2, in Extra Innings

The Bowie Baysox fell just short in extra innings on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale of their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2 in ten innings. Akron plated both of their runs early against Zach Peek, while Bowie made a late push to tie in the eighth inning. After recording walk-off wins in consecutive games earlier in the series, Bowie stranded the winning run at second base in the ninth inning and had the tying run thrown out at home plate in the tenth inning.

Making his second start of the series, Zach Peek opened with two scoreless frames for Bowie but hit a snag in the third inning when Akron loaded the bases to start the frame. After a strikeout, Brayan Rocchio bounced a single to center field to open a 2-0 lead. Peek finished the fourth inning before departing the game, and the Baysox got scoreless outings from Conner Loeprich and Nolan Hoffman in relief.

Bowie cracked into the two-run lead in the fourth inning against starter Tanner Burns. After a leadoff single and two walks, Hudson Haskin lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score one run, but Bowie stranded the remaining baserunners. After two scoreless innings by Andrew Misiaszek, Bowie used a pair of doubles, by Adam Hall and Jordan Westburg, to tie the game at two.

With each side going without in the ninth inning, the game stretched into a tenth inning for the second time in four days. Shelton Perkins (L, 0-1) took the tenth inning for Bowie but allowed the free runner at second base to score after a fielder’s choice and another RBI by Rocchio. Bowie came close to tying the game in the home half of the tenth against Kevin Kelly thanks to a pair of swinging bunts, but Zach Watson was thrown out at home, ruining the Baysox attempt to tie the game. Following the play at home plate, Kelly (W, 1-0) worked a quick groundout to end the game.

Despite losing the final two games, the Baysox still won the overall series with the RubberDucks, thanks to their four wins at the start of the week. Following their day off on Monday, the Baysox will begin a six-game series in Richmond, taking on the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. An Education Day on Tuesday, the first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

