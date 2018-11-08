8 Midshipmen being evaluated after haz mat response to chemistry lab

Eight midshipman are being medically evaluated after they reported a chemical odor coming from a classroom in Michelson Hall, which houses the chemistry department.

As a precaution, Michelson and Chauvenet halls were evacuated and have since re-opened except for the classroom which was the source of the odor.

According to a spokesperson at the Academy, the odor is believed to have resulted from a previous day’s chemistry project and the eight midshipmen are being medically evaluated, and no other potential injuries were reported. All of the midshipmen were ambulatory, breathing normally and are being medically evaluated as a precaution.

Fire and EMS crews from Naval Station Annapolis, Annapolis Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Fire Department all responded including the County’s ambulance bus.

