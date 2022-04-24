Parking Restrictions (And Some Tips) For Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is back at City Dock and will run from 10 am on Friday, April 29th to 5 pm on Sunday, May 1st at City Dock in downtown Annapolis. Thousands of visitors will be in downtown Annapolis to see new and brokerage sailboats for sale along with exhibitors, seminars, and vendors. In addition to boarding beautiful sailboats, guests are invited to meet with boating clubs and charters companies, shop for gear and equipment, and catch up with marine professionals and sailing friends alike.

Cars will not be permitted to park at the end of Dock Street (from the Harbormaster’s Office to Susan Campbell Park) beginning at midnight on April 25th. Cars that remain after that time will be removed. Dock Street and Prince George Street from Craig Street to the water will be closed to vehicles and used for show setup.

Boats will have limited dockage in Ego Alley after Sunday, April 24th. Pay attention to red mooring bags and no docking signs. As always, visitors must check in with the Harbormaster (410-263-7973 or VHF 17).

Vendor load-ins will begin on April 26th and 27th.

PARKING:

Visitors can pay to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Eastport Elementary School. There is a free shuttle to the show from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Eastport Elementary is a short walk across the Spa Creek bridge.

City Garages: Park at any one of the regular city garages: Noah Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, or Park Place and take the Free Downtown Shuttle. The Hillman garage will remain open and is scheduled to close on May 2nd.

Online Pre-Paid Parking Option: Visitors can reserve parking in advance at Gotts (25 Calvert Street, $16.80 per day), Hillman (150 Duke of Gloucester, $22.40 per day), or Knighton (1a Colonial Ave. at $11.20 per day) garages. For details, visit www.AnnapolisParking.com .

Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 pm, Monday-Friday, and all weekend. Whitmore Garage located at 25 Clay Street is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 am Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 pm.

For details on the boat show: www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB